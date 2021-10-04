Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 157,943 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,943 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.10% of Brighthouse Financial worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,336,000 after purchasing an additional 455,988 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,706,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,248,000 after purchasing an additional 70,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,328,000 after purchasing an additional 230,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 742,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,835,000 after purchasing an additional 50,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $46.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.89. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.