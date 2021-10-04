Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 808.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after buying an additional 702,329 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 885,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,945,000 after buying an additional 33,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth about $526,000.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $580,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 2,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $321,043.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

GWRE stock opened at $118.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -149.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.25. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

