Brokerages Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 98.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $14,420,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $864,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,753,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,325,000 after acquiring an additional 47,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

