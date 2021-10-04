Brokerages Set AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Target Price at $99.57

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.57.

AMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $114.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.01. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $117.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $836,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

