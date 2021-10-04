Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $416.88 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $314.29 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.70.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,787 shares of company stock worth $35,897,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.