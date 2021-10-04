Blair William & Co. IL Acquires Shares of 116,254 Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 116,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $636,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $709,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $789,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CLVT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Clarivate stock opened at $21.53 on Monday. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

