Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,119 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $29,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 72.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth about $137,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $49.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

