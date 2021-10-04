Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in September

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

UPNRF stock opened at $25.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69. Uponor Oyj has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of Uponor Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Uponor Oyj engages in providing building and municipal infrastructure solutions. The firm offers plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building Solutions-Europe, Building Solutions-North America and Uponor Infra. The Building Solutions-Europe segment engages in the European markets and sales to non-European countries in which Uponor does not have its own operations.

