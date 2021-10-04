Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUFBY opened at $12.57 on Monday. Thai Union Group Public has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.42.

Get Thai Union Group Public alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7921 per share. This represents a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells frozen, chilled, and canned seafood in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ambient Seafood; Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Businesses; and Pet food, Value-Added and Other Businesses.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Union Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Union Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.