Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 945,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $31,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 100,000 shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $25.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.93. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.75.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $96.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.55 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. On average, analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -153.49%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

