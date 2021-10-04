Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,314 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.20% of Altice USA worth $31,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

NYSE:ATUS opened at $20.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.