Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 359,314 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,314 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.20% of Altice USA worth $31,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,661,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,208,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Altice USA by 718.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 115,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 101,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Altice USA by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 325,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 142,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $20.02 on Monday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

