Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 466 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus cut The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

Shares of CLX opened at $164.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.23. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

