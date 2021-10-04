Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Domo during the 1st quarter worth $372,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Domo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 67,347 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 18.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the first quarter valued at about $636,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domo alerts:

DOMO stock opened at $84.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 2.95. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.47.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOMO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.