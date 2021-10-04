Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $249,000 in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REZ. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 362,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after buying an additional 18,544 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,937,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 149.1% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after buying an additional 103,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 90.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20,386 shares during the period.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock opened at $86.55 on Monday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $92.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.