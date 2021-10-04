Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $249,000 in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REZ. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 362,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after buying an additional 18,544 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,937,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 149.1% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after buying an additional 103,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 90.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20,386 shares during the period.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock opened at $86.55 on Monday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $92.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.65.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.