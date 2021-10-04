Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $261,000 Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $914.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.69. Workhorse Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WKHS shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

