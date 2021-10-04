CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 569 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $46.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average is $40.81. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,730 shares of company stock worth $19,546,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

