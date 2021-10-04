Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,603,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,977,000 after purchasing an additional 133,575 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 644,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 37,888 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 494,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,130 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 305.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 474,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 357,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 204,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter.

BATS TAIL opened at $18.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82.

