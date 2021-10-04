CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 98.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,257 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $76,818,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 123.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after acquiring an additional 356,817 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $12,010,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,292.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after acquiring an additional 248,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $94.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 672.79 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $101.50.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

