Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTLS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 826,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,555,000 after purchasing an additional 81,142 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 57,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $48.70 on Monday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $50.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.