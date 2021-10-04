Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,350,000 after acquiring an additional 227,279 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 208,692 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 0.9% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,504,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,414,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,038,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $19.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.