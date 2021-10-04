Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 46,874 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,874 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 3.39% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at $3,031,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 25.5% in the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 199.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 31,580 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,380.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $794,000.

NYSEARCA:FMAY opened at $36.57 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.09.

