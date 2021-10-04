Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.54 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $65,299,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after buying an additional 875,782 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,737,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,816,000 after buying an additional 747,794 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,741,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,438,000 after buying an additional 309,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 846,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,953,000 after buying an additional 309,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $53.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.08.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 11,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $563,086.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,340,869.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $202,246.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

