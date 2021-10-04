CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes $1.09 Million Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.56% of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust stock opened at $77.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.86. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $81.77.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

