Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 14,834 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $18.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.87) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

