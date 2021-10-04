The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 315,250 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $17,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLD. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Shares of COLD opened at $29.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average of $37.66. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

