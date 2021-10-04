Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

NYSE CAH opened at $50.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

