Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $207,000 Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.9% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 508.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter worth $48,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Cowen started coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $116.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

