Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 1,250.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,462,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $35,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,470,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,312,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,306,000 after purchasing an additional 385,583 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,668,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after purchasing an additional 347,894 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,446,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,893,000 after purchasing an additional 354,822 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,354,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,254,000 after buying an additional 1,606,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Shares of TEVA opened at $9.70 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

