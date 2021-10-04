Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,619 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $33,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 105,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 302,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $71.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.98. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.79.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

