Bank of Montreal Can Buys 185,734 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 397.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,734 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $34,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 348.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $147.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.53 and a 200 day moving average of $147.63. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.73 and a 1-year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

