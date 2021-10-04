Brokerages Anticipate Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). Lightspeed POS posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSPD. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.15.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -121.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.42. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

