BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAESY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of BAESY opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in BAE Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

