Brokerages Set SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Target Price at $19.18

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.18.

SCPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in SciPlay during the first quarter valued at $188,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.41. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.50%. Equities analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

