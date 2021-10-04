BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, July 30th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 8.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in BAE Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,456,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
