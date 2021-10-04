Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,804 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,266 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $18,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMTC stock opened at $46.83 on Monday. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $56.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bryn Mawr Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

