The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $19.71 Million Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,067,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,251 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $19,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 711,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 654.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 575,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 498,993 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 752,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 149,674 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $17.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

