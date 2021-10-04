CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 417 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $3,963,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 260.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $89.66 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.85.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

