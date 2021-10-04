CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,161 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.08% of SilverCrest Metals worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 2,139.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SILV shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SilverCrest Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

SILV stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.81.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.