CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 4,945 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,782 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 22.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,850,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,337 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $605,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 26.0% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 383,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 968,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

