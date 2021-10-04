Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,087 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Caesars Entertainment worth $20,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CZR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.87.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $119.49 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.55.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

