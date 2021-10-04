The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 13,466 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,997 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $20,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 32.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 82.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In related news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,947.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $72.23 on Monday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average of $72.74.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

