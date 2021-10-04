The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,443 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $21,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.25.

NYSE MLM opened at $354.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $230.59 and a one year high of $391.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.