Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $279.11 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,030,298 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 48,056 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.1% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $279,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $289.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

