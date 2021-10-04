Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000.

BURL opened at $284.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.39 and its 200 day moving average is $317.14. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.99 and a 12-month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.50.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

