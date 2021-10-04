Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000.
BURL opened at $284.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.39 and its 200 day moving average is $317.14. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.99 and a 12-month high of $357.34.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.50.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
