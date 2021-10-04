38,609 Shares in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 38,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,875,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,577,000 after acquiring an additional 191,034 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,989,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,705,000 after acquiring an additional 104,130 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1,081.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,584,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,539 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after acquiring an additional 190,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AKR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $215,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $21.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.49, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.