Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the August 31st total of 224,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 148.6 days.

AEXAF stock opened at $53.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.08. Atos has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

About Atos

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

