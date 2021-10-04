Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Drops By 52.7%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the August 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AKZOY stock opened at $36.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 9.34%. Research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKZOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.