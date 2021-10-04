Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SIX opened at $45.59 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.63.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $459.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

