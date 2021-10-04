XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stake Lessened by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 57.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 76.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth $6,995,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth $1,157,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in XPO Logistics by 295.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 126,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,626,000 after buying an additional 94,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 23.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.27.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $80.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

